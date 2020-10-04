Manchester United set to sign Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Manchester United has agreed a two-year deal with former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, French daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.

Uruguay international Cavani is a free agent having left Ligue 1 champion PSG at the end of his contract in June.

The 33-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital but finished as PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals in over 300 appearances in all competitions.

Cavani could offer United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an experienced option in attack as it looks to challenge on domestic and European fronts this season.

United is also looking to trim its squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday and midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal.

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot has also been linked with a move to Serie A, with Italian media reporting that the full back is on the verge of completing a loan move to AC Milan