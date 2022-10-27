Manchester United 0-0 Sheriff, LIVE score: Ronaldo returns as MU looks for 4th straight Europa League win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Europa League match between Manchester United and Sheriff.

3’

A simmered start to the match. Man United enjoys the better part of the ball but Sheriff has been extremely compact at the back. No room for any United player to create something.

Kick Off at Old Trafford

And the game is underway! Ronaldo passes to Bruno to start the game. United is playing with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

We’re set to go

The players complete the handshakes, the teams have their pictures clicked. The referee for the match, Tasos Sidiropoulos, has completed the coin toss.

Players wait in the tunnel

The two teams have made their way to the tunnel, and awaiting the referee’s instructions to go ahead on to the pitch.

Midfielder Eriksen on manager Erik ten Hag

“I think we’re starting to believe it. Obviously, there’s a lot of things that we need to do better, things we can change, but I think overall, we’re on the right path.”

Kick Off at 12:30 AM IST

We’re under 15 minutes away from the start of the game at the Old Trafford.

Man United’s form in Europa League

United has won three matches on the trot after the opening week loss to Real Sociedad. It’s last match in the Europa League was against Omonia which it won by a goal to nil.

Casemiro’s weekend heroics

The Brazilian midfielder scored a stoppage time goal to rescue a point against Chelsea. The goal meant that United stays just one point behind Chelsea and in the hunt for a top four place.

Sheriff dominating its league

Sheriff Tiraspol is in first place in the Moldovan National Division. It has 27 points from 12 games played so far.

Arsenal slipping against PSV

Arsenal is currently losing 0-2 on its trip to PSV Eindhoven. Luckily for the Gunners faithful, the London team has secured its place in the knockout round.

The previous encounter

The last match in the Europa League group stage between United and Sheriff was won by the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jaden Sancho scored the goals for ten Hag’s side.

United looking to seal top spot

Manchester United is nearly through to the knockout round of Europa League. However, it needs to win both its matches to top the group. If it wins today, it needs to beat Real Sociedad in the next round to advance as the best team from the group. A loss, however, might make the situation a bit tricky. With Sheriff playing Omonia on the last match week, the United vs Sociedad tie will become must win for Erik ten Hag and his team.

Europa League Group E

Real Sociedad: Played 4 - Points 12

Manchester United: Played 4 - Points 9

Sheriff: Played 4 - Points 3

Omonia: Played 4 - Points 0

Sheriff playing XI

Koval - Borges, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo, Badolo, Diop, Kyabou, Mudasiru, Akanbi, Atiemwen

Manchester United lineup out

De Gea - Lindelof, Martinez, Bruno, Ronaldo, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Dalot, Antony, Garnacho

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with the team on Tuesday after being left out for the Premier League match on the weekend. United will secure qualification from Group E if it avoids defeat at home to Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

A win for United sets up a Nov. 3 decider with Real Sociedad for first place in the group. Group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UEFA Europa League matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on SonyLIV and Jio TV apps.

The Manchester United vs Sheriff match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST or 8:00 PM BST.