Football Football Rumour Has It: Manchester United to make fresh Eriksen approach Manchester United is reportedly preparing to make another move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, while AC Milan has offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract. Matt Dorman 06 December, 2019 16:12 IST Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is in his last year of contract at the club. - Getty Images Christian Eriksen is back on Manchester United's transfer radar.The Red Devils are said to be preparing a January bid for the Tottenham midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season.Eriksen reportedly turned down a move to Old Trafford earlier this year. Could Jose Mourinho unintentionally do his old employers another favour?TOP STORY – UNITED REIGNITES ERIKSEN INTERESTTottenham lost to United in midweek and is now about to receive an offer for playmaker Eriksen from its Premier League rival, reports The Mirror.READ | Marco Silva sacked as Everton manager after derby lossThe Denmark international has not featured in the starting XI since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino and, though he prefers a move abroad, might have a decision to make when the transfer window reopens.Seemingly not convinced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a few months ago, Eriksen can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs overseas from January.TRANSFER ROUND-UP- Leicester City is set to hand in-demand manager Brendan Rodgers a bumper new deal in a bid to end interest from Arsenal, according to The Telegraph.- David Moyes wants a long-term commitment from Everton before agreeing to a second stint in charge at Goodison Park, says The Sun.- Contrary to recent reports, ESPN suggests Patrick Vieira is not at the top of Arsenal's shortlist of potential managers.ALSO READ | Barcelona? If they come, they come – Koeman addresses Camp Nou speculation- Error-riddled Roberto's ill-fated period as a Premier League goalkeeper could soon be over. The Guardian reports West Ham will look to sell or loan the Spaniard in January, with Turkey a likely destination, as they pursue stronger competition for the injured Lukasz Fabianski.- Serie A side Milan has offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract that could run for 18 months and will demand an answer from his agent Mino Raiola next week, claims CalcioMercato.- Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to prioritise signing a striker over Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to AS. The Spanish newspaper links Krzysztof Piatek, Andrea Belotti of Torino, Chelsea centre-forward Olivier Giroud and Valencia's Rodrigo with moves to the Wanda Metropolitano.- Staying with Atletico and the Rojiblancos have entered the race for rumoured Juventus, Inter and Borussia Dortmund target Sandro Tonali, says CalcioMercato. Tonali, 19, is in his third season in Brescia's first-team squad.