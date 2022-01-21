Man Utd's Lindelof to spend time with family after break-in at home: Rangnick

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof will spend time with his family and not play in Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham United after a break-in while his wife and kids were at home, manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

Lindelof's wife Maja Nilsson wrote on Instagram that she was forced to lock herself in a room with their two children when burglars entered their house while the Swedish defender was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win away at Brentford.

READ: Sam Kerr surpasses Cahill as Australia's top scorer

She said it was a "very traumatic and scary moment" and that they were now spending time off with their families in Sweden.

"I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning. We spoke for 20 or 25 minutes, he told me what actually happened," Rangnick told reporters.

"This was a traumatic event, especially for his wife and three-year-old son. He said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn't want to leave his wife and family on their own.

"I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself. We agreed he will not be on duty tomorrow for the game."

Rangnick added winger Jadon Sancho might not feature either after losing a member of his family, with the England international yet to return to training after not playing against Brentford.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid faces Elche as fixture congestion takes toll on rivals

"He attended a funeral on Wednesday, it still affected him quite a lot, he is expected back to training this afternoon but right now I'm not sure if he will be available for the game tomorrow," Rangnick added.

"It was an important member of the family, somebody he was close to all his life. I have to wait and see, speak to him before training and after training and take the decision."

Rangnick also said he was not surprised by Newcastle United's interest in Jesse Lingard but could not answer if he would stay at Old Trafford or leave before the January transfer window closes.

"I know his contract is expiring in the summer, the question is what does he want to do. I wouldn't be unhappy if he stayed until the rest of the season because he is a player who can always play and I know the level," he said.