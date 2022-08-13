Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE Premier League: Brentford leads Man United 4-0 at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s live embed of the Manchester United vs Brentford match.

PLAYING 11

MANCHESTER UNITED - de Gea | Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw | Eriksen, Fred, Fernades | Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

BRENTFORD - Raya | Hickey, Janson, Mee, Henry | Roerslev, Norgard, Jensen | Mbeumo, Toney, Dasilva

Match Preview

Erik ten Hag’s Premier League journey started on the wrong foot after his Manchester United side lost 2-1 against Brighton on the opening day last week.

He gets a chance to turn things around quickly with a trip to Brentford, whom his side had beat twice in the league last season.

Brentford started the season better than its illustrious opponents with a late resurgence helping the Thomas Frank-managed side to 2-2 draw against Leicester.

ten Hag’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo from bench had received a lot of attention last week. The eyeballs will be again on the Dutch manager as he looks to handle the talismanic forward’s reintegration to the team.

