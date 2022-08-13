Football

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE Premier League: Brentford leads Man United 4-0 at half-time

Manchester United will be looking to get their season underway against Brentford after losing the league opener against Brighton last week.

Last Updated: 13 August, 2022 22:54 IST
Manchester United’s David de Gea looks dejected after Brentford’s Mathias Jensen scores their second goal.

Manchester United’s David de Gea looks dejected after Brentford’s Mathias Jensen scores their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live embed of the Manchester United vs Brentford match.

PLAYING 11

MANCHESTER UNITED - de Gea | Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw | Eriksen, Fred, Fernades | Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

BRENTFORD - Raya | Hickey, Janson, Mee, Henry | Roerslev, Norgard, Jensen | Mbeumo, Toney, Dasilva

Match Preview

Erik ten Hag’s Premier League journey started on the wrong foot after his Manchester United side lost 2-1 against Brighton on the opening day last week.

He gets a chance to turn things around quickly with a trip to Brentford, whom his side had beat twice in the league last season.

Brentford started the season better than its illustrious opponents with a late resurgence helping the Thomas Frank-managed side to 2-2 draw against Leicester.

ten Hag’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo from bench had received a lot of attention last week. The eyeballs will be again on the Dutch manager as he looks to handle the talismanic forward’s reintegration to the team.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Brentford match live?

The Manchester United vs Brentford match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will be live streamed on the Disney Hotstar OTT Platform.

