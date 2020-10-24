Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE - Cavani and Mount on the bench

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea. Kick-off at 10pm IST.

9:25pm: Here are some key stats ahead of this evening's big clash -

-- Manchester United is looking to win three consecutive Premier League meetings with Chelsea for the first time.

-- Marcus Rashford can become the first Manchester United player to score two or more goals in back-to-back Premier League home matches against the Blues.

-- If Edinson Cavani makes his Premier League debut today, he could become the second-oldest debutant goalscorer in the competition at 33 years and 253 days, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for Manchester United in August 2016 aged 34 years and 316 days.

RELATED| We'll take unpredictable United on face value: Chelsea's Lampard

-- Since the start of last season, Chelsea’s Premier League away matches have featured more goals than any other side’s, with 87. The Blues have shipped a competition-high 42 goals on the road in that period.

9:15pm: Cesar Azpilicueta is the longest-serving member of the current Chelsea squad. Here's him talking about how the club overcame a slump last season and how he handled the tough losses - Cesar Azpilicueta: I feel proud to captain Chelsea

Keepers in the house #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/UKllGHr6X0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2020

9:05pm: Manchester United is unchanged from its 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League last week. Harry Maguire returns, while Juan Mata and Daniel James will offer support to Marcus Rashford up front. Edinson Cavani remains in contention for his debut as he's on the bench.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount has been left on the bench and Cesar Azpilicueta will start for Chelsea after missing the mid-week Champions League tie against Sevilla.

9pm: LINE UPS!

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

Subs: Greenwood, Tuanzebe, Pogba, Van De Beek, Cavani, Matic, Dean Henderson.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Abraham.

8:55pm: A first home win of the season would take Manchester United above Chelsea in the table, while the Blues are aiming to make it four matches without defeat. Notably, a win today would be Chelsea's first at Old Trafford in the Premier League since May 2013.

8:45pm: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is impressed with Edinson Cavani's meticulous approach to training and that the Uruguayan is in line to make his debut for the club today against Chelsea. More on that here

Match preview: Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturday's home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford.

After going into this month's international break with a 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, it has emerged from it with a couple of victories that has kick-started its campaign.

Chelsea has not won in the league at Old Trafford for seven years and Frank Lampard's (in foreground) reign as manager began last season with a 4-0 hammering by United. - Getty Images

Last weekend's 4-1 win at Newcastle United was followed by a 2-1 victory away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and, for now at least, the critics have been silenced.

Chelsea's visit, however, presents a test of United's upswing as it seeks its first home league points of the season following defeats by Crystal Palce and Spurs in which it has leaked a combined nine goals, scoring only two.

Chelsea has had its own issues, notably in defence, although a 0-0 home draw with Sevilla on Tuesday in which veteran defender Thiago Silva was magnificent hinted at a big improvement.

The Blues have not won in the league at Old Trafford for seven years and Frank Lampard's reign as manager began last season with a 4-0 hammering by United. They also lost 2-0 at home, although they did win the FA Cup semifinal between the two.

Chelsea is eighth in the standings with United 15th, having played a game less, and while the table is still shaking out after an unpredictable start to the season, both clubs need to start showing the consistency required to be title contenders.