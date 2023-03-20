Football

FA Cup: Manchester United beats Fulham 3-1 to reach semis; Willian, Mitrovic shown red cards

Fulham, leading 1-0 against Manchester United, appeared to be heading for its first FA Cup semifinal appearance since 2002 before Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva were shown red cards in the space of 40 seconds in the second half.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 20 March, 2023 00:51 IST
MANCHESTER 20 March, 2023 00:51 IST
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in Manchester.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fulham, leading 1-0 against Manchester United, appeared to be heading for its first FA Cup semifinal appearance since 2002 before Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva were shown red cards in the space of 40 seconds in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semifinals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham which had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday.

Fulham appeared to be heading forits first FA Cup semifinal appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

But Erik ten Hag’s team roared back with a vengeance while the Cottagers unravelled in a frenzied 40-second stretch midway through the second half that started with Willian’s red card for a handball after a VAR review.

A melee erupted and Mitrovic, who appeared to shove the referee with his shoulder, and Silva were also shown red cards.

Also Read
Brighton crushes Grimsby’s FA Cup dream to move into semifinal

Once order was restored, Fernandes’s ensuing penalty put United on the scoreboard.

“They had an opportunity and they blew it,” former United captain Roy Keane said.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer put the 12-time FA Cup champion ahead with a backheel chip into the net off a cross from Luke Shaw.

Fernandes scored again for good measure seconds before the final whistle.

“It’s a massive win,” Sabitzer said. “We wanted to go back to Wembley and we did it.

Asked whether United won it or Fulham gave it away, Sabitzer said: “We won it. Why not? We scored three, they scored one. We were concentrated and focused; we came back and that’s the important thing.”

United will meet Brighton & Hove Albion -- which ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town’s dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday -- in the April 22-23 semifinals at Wembley Stadium.

Sheffield United came from behind to dispatch Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and will play Manchester City in the last four.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us