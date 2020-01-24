Football Football Manchester United fined for failing to control players in Liverpool loss The Football Association has sanctioned Manchester United following its players' behaviour at Anfield. Jon Fisher 24 January, 2020 18:32 IST The FA has taken action against United after finding it guilty of a breach of rule E20(a). - Getty Images Jon Fisher 24 January, 2020 18:32 IST Manchester United has been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for failing to control its players during the 2-0 defeat to Premier League leader Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk's header, Liverpool thought it had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after.However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David de Gea prior to Firmino's strike.READ | Liverpool powers past Man Utd, goes 16 points clearReferee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United's players - including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking - gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.The FA has now taken action against United after finding it guilty of a breach of rule E20(a)."Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty," read a statement."The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos