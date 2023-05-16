Football

Manchester United to play Lyon in pre-season Edinburgh friendly

It will be the fifth time United have played Lyon after they met in the 2008 Champions League last 16 when United won 2-1 on aggregate.

Reuters
16 May, 2023 19:42 IST
16 May, 2023 19:42 IST
Erik ten Hag’s side will face the French Ligue 1 outfit at Murrayfield, regarded as the home of Scottish rugby, before it begins a four-game tour to the United States on July 22

Erik ten Hag’s side will face the French Ligue 1 outfit at Murrayfield, regarded as the home of Scottish rugby, before it begins a four-game tour to the United States on July 22 | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE

It will be the fifth time United have played Lyon after they met in the 2008 Champions League last 16 when United won 2-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United will face Olympique Lyonnais in a pre-season friendly in Edinburgh on July 19, marking the first time in 13 years that the Premier League giant haves featured in Scotland, the club said on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s side will face the French Ligue 1 outfit at Murrayfield, regarded as the home of Scottish rugby, before it begins a four-game tour to the United States on July 22 to prepare for next season.

It will be the fifth time United have played Lyon after they met in the 2008 Champions League last 16 when United won 2-1 on aggregate.

Also Read
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia

“This will be the first time we’ve played at Murrayfield and we’re really looking forward to performing in front of our Scottish fans,” United Football Director John Murtough said in a statement.

“This is an important competitive match for our squad as we commence our preparations for the season ahead.

“With a 14.00 kick-off (on Wednesday) during the school holidays, we hope many families and young fans from all over Scotland and the UK will be able to travel to the game.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us