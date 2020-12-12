Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE: United, City fail to take early lead in Manchester derby

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City being played at Old Trafford.

45' One added minute.

43' Greenwood's attempt blocked by Dias! A powerful shot from the United forward just besides the box. Dias defends the searing ball with an excellent slide.

40' Header from Lindelof! Misses the woodwork inches wide. The Swede has looked his part tonight.

39' A dry spell for Fernandes but he has forced a corner off another shot.

34' Dear oh dear! City had United worked out here! Sterling climbs up through the left and passes it to KDB who quickly moves it to Mahrez far right. De Gea blocks Mahrez's dampened shot and De Bruyne misses a shocker off the deflection. Absolutely no one on goal and City has missed a massive chance here!

Shots Attempted: United 5 City 2 On target: United 1 City 0



31'Corner and close for United. Crisp from Shaw who pushes to the centre of the huddle, Maguire soars but heads it just wide of the cross-bar.

30' Half-way through the first-half and there's nothing to differentiate the sides. But United looked beautiful on the ball here. Pogba forces a wry shot after an excellent link-up from Lindelof and Fernandes.

27' Wonderful cross from Mahrez! Lindelof stretches himself towards Stones who fails to make a proper connection. A chance as good as it gets, is missed.

Not much to separate the two sides so far at Old Trafford as we approach the half-hour mark.



#MUFC

#️⃣ #MUNMCI

#PL pic.twitter.com/urIXLFE8og — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2020

Neck and neck.

26' FREE KICK FOR CITY

26' City looks threatening here. A spurt of chances coming its way as United is forced back once again.

25' Oh Jesus! Nearly hits the net on the wall, stretches low for it but misses it wide off the top bar.

Rashford and Fernandes sets up for the kick. Fernandes hits the wall and the ball moves for a United corner.

22' FREE KICK for United. Pogba is brought down by Rodrigo, a few yards out of the box.

20' Nervy moments from United! An excellent solo play from Raheem Sterling who forced his way through the box. The United defence fended off the threat from Sterling's 30th attempt in all derbies. Remember, he is yet to score against United in 17 appearances!

17' Terrific from United in a jiffy. Lindelof plays a pinpoint cross from far deep to Fernandes who runs into the box. He reaches the ball but fails to keep it in contol and force a shot.

14' Problems continue for Fred. He is clutching his hip and has moved off the field. Nemanja Matic is seen warming up.

13' United has cut the slack. No rush to move the ball up front. Can this ploy work against a menacing City?

11' Corner, close! McTominay misses from the flick as he fails to make it to the ball. Crisp corner from United.

10' Delectable play from Pogba! Swivels at the centre and forces a lob to Fernandes whose shot is deflected.

9' Rashford makes a run for it through the left but Walker manages to quell the danger.

9' Fred still winces in pain with a knock he received early on.

8' City on the attack! Putting United on the back foot.

6' De Bruyne has looked nagging from the start. Forces into the United box through the middle and passes it to Sterling up front who hardly makes it to the ball.



5' Walker attempts to barge in through the wing but Shaw cuts it off brilliantly.

4' Possession play between Pogba and Fernandes but City breaks the ploy quickly.



3' It will be very interesting to see how United deals with City who has been rock solid in defense in its recent run.

1' Positive start from City. De Bruyne tries to make swift inroads.

City gets the derby underway.

11:00pm - KICKOFF

10:55pm - We are nearly there. An epoch-making 183rd clash between the sides with so many mini-contests, careers and so many more at stake. The bottom-line - both sides desperate for a win. To restore faith and add to their high standards which has taken a hit early this season. Will Manchester turn red or blue tonight?

10:49pm - United has earned only four points at home this season. Surely, three points will feel good tonight!

SPIDER-CAM



#MUFC

# #MUNMCI

#PL pic.twitter.com/Aq1FcSWjtZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2020

10:45pm - The lads are warming up....

10:40pm - Top Performers:

Man United

Goals - Bruno Fernandes - 7

Assists - Bruno Fernandes - 4

Key Passes - Bruno Fernandes - 31

Man City

Goals - Riyad Mahrez - 4

Assists - Kevin De Bruyne - 6

Key Passes - Kevin De Bruyne - 22

All eyes would be on the impact of Fernandes and De Bruyne for their sides tonight. Can they deliver?

10:30pm - A win tonight would have United climb amongst the top-four while City could cut the gap to the top if it crosses the line at Old Trafford. 30 minutes away kick-off!

"The Manchester derby is massive, no matter where you come from."



Ole reiterates the significance of today's game and explains his team selection...



#MUFC

# #MUNMCI

#PL pic.twitter.com/mrXOjsdG29 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2020

Massive day for Ole.

10:10pm - RECENT FORM GUIDE:

Manchester United PL form: WWWWL

Manchester United form (all competitions): LWLWW

Manchester City PL form: WWLDW

Manchester City form (all competitions): WWDWW

Men from across the aisle are here!

10:01pm - PLAYING XIs:

Manchester United XI(4-1-3-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford.

Manchester City XI(4-2-3-1): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.



All the hustles and bustles, but Paul Pogba starts for United on Derby day!

KEY NUMBERS

Here are some of the key numbers ahead of the Derby:

Among the top 10 sides on the League table, City has scored the second-fewest goals with 17 goals to its tally. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers has scored fewer (11). United is one behind City, having scored 19 goals from 10 matches.

United, with a win, could have three consecutive Derby wins for the first time since 2009.

United has kept a clean sheet in its last two Derby appearances across competitions.

Man City has not conceded a goal in its last five matches across all competitions.

MATCH PREVIEW

9:55pm - It has been yet another palpitating week for United fans - equal proportions of excitement and agony. With Solskjaer’s men suffering two Champions League losses in the span of six days which had them crash out of the tournament, the pressure is mounting on the former United forward to deliver the goods from the sidelines.

United, however, had notched up yet another league win - a 3-1 swoop against West Ham and managed to pick the tide with four consecutive wins to lift itself up to the seventh spot. At this perplexed juncture, Old Trafford will prepare for the 183rd Manchester derby with the arrival of Pep Guardiola and his troops.

Pep’s City has fared slightly ahead of United in recent times despite resting two ranks below it at ninth place in the Premier League. The side has not tasted defeat in its five last matches across tournaments but its league performance has been a mixed bag with three wins, a loss and a draw.

For a side that nearly broke its own record for most goals in a season (106) with a staggering 102 last season, Guardiola’s men have been a pale shadow of itself - 17 goals from 11 league appearances. Despite the potent attack, the lack of intensity and goals has cost its campaign a good start and with its talisman, Sergio Aguero slowly picking up the yards on return from injury, City will hope to finish the year off in style. The Argentine, however, may be a doubtful starter tonight.

With both sides looking to bank on consistency and bolster their attack, the Derby will prove to be a momentous occasion, for the stakes are high as always.