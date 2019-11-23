Maguire: I want Sheffield United to win every game - apart from against Man United!

Harry Maguire is delighted to see his boyhood club Sheffield United flying high in the Premier League and wants it to win every game - unless it is playing Manchester United.

England centre-back Maguire became the world's most expensive defender when he moved to Old Trafford in a reported £80million deal from Leicester City in the previous transfer window.

The 26-year-old came through the Blades' academy and made over 100 senior appearances for the club before leaving to join Hull City in 2014.

Maguire gets the chance to play at Bramall Lane again on Sunday, as the Red Devils - who sit a point behind the Blades - face Chris Wilder's side.

"It means so much, the club that gave me the chance of fulfilling my dream of becoming a professional footballer," Maguire told BBC Sport when asked about his return.

"I owe them a lot, I go back and support them whenever I can.

"It's the first result I look for when I get off the pitch. I want to see them win every game they play, apart from when we're playing against them. A fantastic club and it's great to see them back in the Premier League where they belong

Maguire acknowledged he is unlikely to get much in the way of support from friends as he visits his old club - but insists his loved ones will be cheering him on.

"Hopefully I'll be the one smiling with my friends and not them," he said.

"I'm sure some of [my friends] will be supporting Sheffield United, but my family will be supporting Man United and hoping we get the three points."