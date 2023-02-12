Football

WSL: Man United beats Tottenham Hotspur to go on top of Women’s Super League

With the international break looming, United tops the table on 32 points, one ahead of champion Chelsea which has a game in hand.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 12 February, 2023 20:32 IST
MANCHESTER 12 February, 2023 20:32 IST
Manchester United celebrate after Tottenham Hotspur’s Molly Bartrip scored the own goal, which ultimately proved to be the winner for MUFC Women.

Manchester United celebrate after Tottenham Hotspur’s Molly Bartrip scored the own goal, which ultimately proved to be the winner for MUFC Women. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With the international break looming, United tops the table on 32 points, one ahead of champion Chelsea which has a game in hand.

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday to go top of the Women’s Super League, but a straight red card for England international Ella Toone may yet dent the title hopes of the Red Devils as she faces a three-match ban.

With the international break looming, United tops the table on 32 points, one ahead of champion Chelsea which has a game in hand.

Toone’s sending-off for an altercation with Spurs midfielder Eveliina Summanen in the 80th minute will see her miss three games, including a cup game against Durham and WSL games against bottom side Leicester City at home and Chelsea away.

Also Read
Women’s Euro to UWCL success: FIFA shortlists top goalkeepers for The Best Awards

After a first half lacking in decent goal-scoring chances, Manchester United upped the tempo in the second and began forcing saves from Tinja-Riika Korpela in the Spurs goal, with Toone also hitting the far post with a cross-shot.

Leah Galton finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, out-muscling a defender to win a ball from the right into the box and rifling home from close range.

Bethany England wasted little time bringing Spurs level, latching on to a quick free kick and tearing towards the United goal before curling a brilliant shot past Mary Earps.

But her joy at scoring a fourth goal in five games proved to be short-lived.

The ball was in the Spurs net again just 14 seconds after the restart, Molly Bartrip netting an own goal as she tried to deal with another ball into the box from the right, this time from Lucia Garcia.

The visitors looked set to coast to victory until Toone’s red card threw Spurs a lifeline. But despite a late surge, the home side was unable to fashion an equaliser as United held on to win.

On Saturday, Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to climb above it in the table into third spot, three points behind Manchester United and two behind Chelsea.

In Sunday’s other games, Brighton hosts Aston Villa while Leicester travels to Liverpool.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us