Former Man United youngster sent off in India vs Iraq game in King’s Cup 2023

Former Manchester United youth academy product Zidane Iqbal was shown a direct red card while playing for Iraq against India in the King’s Cup 2023 semifinal in Thailand.

The 20-year-old tries to win the ball off Indian midfielder Brandon Fernades in second-half injury time as the Blue Tigers were looking to score from a corner kick. However, Zidane seemed to push Brandon’s face with his hand as the FC Goa player went down, holding his head in pain.

More to follow.