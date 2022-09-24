Football

Mancini praises inexperienced Italy side after England win

Italy coach Roberto Mancini praised his inexperienced team for the character they showed in a 1-0 win over England in the Nations League on Friday.

Reuters
24 September, 2022 09:54 IST
Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Leonardo Bonucci celebrate after the match.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Leonardo Bonucci celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In a game of few chances at the San Siro, Italy looked more ambitious and settled the game through Giacomo Raspadori’s 68th-minute strike.

The victory also gives Italy a chance of topping the group and making the playoffs, but it will need to beat Hungary in Budapest after the surprise leaders won 1-0 in Germany.

“It is very important, as it gives us a sense of calm to be top seeds for the draw, we also have the chance to top the group and (we) beat England, one of the best teams in the world,” Mancini told reporters after the win.

Mancini opted to field a 3-5-2 formation against England, as opposed to the 4-3-3 that Italy has employed in recent years, but the 57-year-old played down the importance of the tactical change.

“The system is one thing, but what matters is the character of a squad, the desire to attack and take control,” Mancini said. “We still have a lack of experience in the side and some very young lads, but we played well today.”

Italy, who has eight points from five matches, faces Hungary on September 26. 

