Mandar Tamhane steps down as Bengaluru FC CEO

Mandar Tamhane has stepped down as CEO of Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC, the club announced on Friday.

Tamhane, who has been associated with the club since its inception in 2013, has resigned from the football club with immediate effect.

Speaking on Tamhane’s decision, club owner and Director, Parth Jindal said, “I’d like to thank Mandar for his immense contribution to Bengaluru Football Club over the years. From playing his part in the seven trophies we’ve won over ten seasons, to scouting and bringing players to the club who have then gone on to represent the country, Mandar’s efforts at Bengaluru FC cannot be quantified.”

Speaking on his decision to step down, Tamhane said, “I’ve had a more than special 10-year run at this wonderful football club, and I feel the time is right for both - Bengaluru FC and me - to move in a different direction,”

“I leave with nothing but fond memories and relationships that I have forged for life.”

Bengaluru FC is eighth in the ISL points table with 13 points in 12 games. It’s next assignment is against fifth-placed Odisha at the Sree Kantirava stadium.