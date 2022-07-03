Manisha Kalyan joins Apollon Ladies, to become first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League

Manisha Kalyan is set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League after the 20-year-old midfielder signed a two-year deal with Cypriot club Apollon Ladies.

Manisha was at Gokulam Kerala FC for the last three seasons and helped the Malabarians win two Indian Women's League titles. The 20-year-old forward is also an India international with 17 caps and four goals to her name.

Apollon Ladies will take on Latvia's Rigas FS in a two-legged semifinal qualifying round on August 18 and 21. If they beat Rigas, then they will have to face one of FC Zurich or Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag to progress into the group stage of the competition.

