Manisha strike helps India beat Jordan in football friendly

The Indian women's football team earned its second straight victory in Jordan, beating the host 1-0 in a friendly after a strike by forward Manisha Kalyan here.

Manisha netted the game's only goal in the second half (48th minute) on Friday night to help India get its second victory on the trot at the Prince Mohammed Stadium.

Earlier this week, India had defeated Egypt by the same margin at the same venue.

Both the sides looked to get on the front foot from the start, creating chances near the opposition area.

India got the first corner of the match, which was sent in by Ratanbala Devi, and was headed goalwards by Manisha. However, the chance was cleared and Jordan set on their own attack at the other end.

India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, however, was up to the task as she made the save, keeping the scores level.

Chauhan was again called into action a few minutes later, when she calmly collected a shot off a Jordan free-kick.

As the game progressed, the India started gaining more control in the middle. A couple of efforts by Anju Tamang and Manisha to open up the opposition defence were thwarted around the half-hour mark.

With around five minutes of regulation time left in the first half, Manisha went on one of her mazy runs, eventually earning a free-kick in a dangerous position.

However, the effort by defender Dalima Chhibber went over the crossbar. India earned another free-kick, this time, a little closer to the box, with just seconds left on the clock for the first half. Manisha tried her luck, but her attempted curler went inches wide.

After a goalless first half, India head coach Thomas Dennerby looked to inject some attacking impetus, getting striker Pyari Xaxa in place of winger Sandhiya Ranganathan.

India had the lead moments after the restart, as Manisha found some space on the left and unleashed a left-footer that rocketed into the top corner of the Jordan goal.

Trailing, Jordan began to mount some pressure on the visitors. Leen Yasin Mohammad had a golden opportunity to draw level when she was played behind the Indian defence, and tried to chip Chauhan, but the ball went well over.

Indian centrebacks Sweety Devi and Ashalata Devi made some crucial last-ditch tackles to thwart advances by the Jordanian attackers. Sweety's interception stopped Shahanaz Jebreen in her tracks, while Ashalata's tackle halted Leen Yasin's attempt just beyond the hour mark.

India had a golden opportunity to double its lead on the 72nd minute, when Anju Tamang swung in a corner that was flicked on at the near post by Manisha, but the ball went just wide of the post.