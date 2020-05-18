Neuer denies Rummenigge's suggestion Bayern deal is close

Manuel Neuer denied Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's suggestion that he is close to signing a contract extension at Bayern Munich.

Germany international Neuer is contracted to Bayern until the end of next season and negotiations over a renewal have become tense.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper last month denied reports he was demanding a five-year deal worth €20million annually and expressed his disappointment that details from the talks had been leaked in the media.

Bayern has a deal in place to sign Alexander Nubel from Schalke at the end of the season but Rummenigge remains confident fresh terms with Neuer will be agreed.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that Manuel will soon accept FC Bayern's offer," Rummenigge told Sky ahead of Bayern's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday, their first game since the Bundesliga was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"Manuel Neuer knows what he has at FC Bayern and FC Bayern knows what it has in Manuel Neuer. Therefore, it is a marriage that will continue in the future."

However, Neuer painted a different picture after the match.

He insisted confirmation of the extension was not imminent but still believes an agreement can be reached.

"I think Karl-Heinz Rummenigge knows what's going on. There is nothing to announce at the moment," said Neuer.

"There is no ultimatum. It is not necessary to make such a decision at the moment.

"We are both optimistic, of course, but it is still not clear at all."