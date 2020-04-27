From 'Hand of God' to Brazil's humbling - Five best FIFA World Cup classics

Have you watched Diego Maradona score the infamous 'Hand of God' goal or the 'Goal of the century' a few minutes later against England in the 1986 World Cup? Or Luis Suarez's own 'Hand of God' to deny Ghana a berth in the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup? Those were some memorable World Cup moments.

Sportstar picks out some of the must-see classic World Cup matches for you to relive, which are being streamed on FIFA's Youtube channel.

1) Argentina vs England, 1986 World Cup

Was England robbed of a win here? It was the quarterfinal of the World Cup and the Englishmen were certainly aggrieved by the 'Hand of God' goal from Diego Maradona but they had no complaints about what followed next when he danced past six England players to score what is dubbed the 'Goal of the century'.

Diego Maradona (R) scores the infamous 'hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup. - Getty Images

You need to see it to believe it. A memorable game in what was undoubtedly Maradona's World Cup.

2) Brazil vs Netherlands, 1994 World Cup

Mazinho, Romario, Bebeto, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Rijkaard and Ronald Koeman. The arena in Dallas was studded with stars as the Netherlands took on Brazil for a place in the semifinal. Brazil took a 2-0 lead by the 63rd minute before the Dutch scripted a spirited comeback to level the scores with less than 15 minutes to go. In the last 10 minutes, however, Branco, a renowned free-kick specialist, much like his successor Roberto Carlos, drilled a swerving effort from a dead ball situation to give Brazil the win.

Bonus: Bebeto brought out his now-famous cradling celebration.

3) Argentina vs Cameroon, 1990 World Cup

Argentina was the defending champion and had the world's best player in its ranks in Maradona. Instead of blowing away the relatively unknown Cameroon in the tournament opener in San Siro, Argentina was stunned to a 1-0 defeat despite having a two-man advantage. Cameroon kept Argentina and Maradona at bay with a display of physical strength and resolute defending. Benjamin Manning's hack-job on Claudio Cannigia was a noteworthy example of the Cameroonian's tackling.

4) Uruguay vs Ghana, 2010 World Cup

The day Luis Suarez laid claim for the title of 'Hand of God'. He literally did. "I made the save of the tournament and the 'Hand of God' belongs to me now," said the Uruguayan striker, after he instinctively stopped Stephen Appiah's effort on the goalline with his hand.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez (R) saves Stephen Appiah's strike. - REUTERS

Suarez was sent off and a penalty was awarded to Ghana but his tears soon turned into jubilant cheers when Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot-kick in the extra time. What preceded and followed this brief period of play was exhilarating, end-to-end football which culminated in a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.

5) Brazil vs Germany, 2014 World Cup

This was far worse than the 'Maracanazo' in 1950. What was supposed to be Brazil's party on home soil was brought down crashing by the Germans in one of the most one-sided contests in World Cup history.

Germany's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the 7-1 rout of Brazil. - Getty Images

A Neymar and Thiago Silva-less Brazil was down 5-0 by half-time before being dismantled 7-1 in the semifinal.