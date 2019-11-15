Football Football Marcello Lippi resigns after China loses to Syria Veteran coach Marcello Lippi's second stint in charge of China lasted just six months as he resigned on Thursday after his side's loss to Syria. Ben Spratt 15 November, 2019 00:33 IST China head coach Marcelo Lippi has quit his job. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 15 November, 2019 00:33 IST Marcello Lippi has resigned as China head coach after taking responsibility for a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Syria.China remains in the hunt for the third round of AFC qualification, having thrashed Guam and the Maldives while drawing with Philippines, but it was beaten 2-1 by Group A leader Syria on Thursday.Zhang Linpeng scored an own goal 14 minutes from time to settle the match, leaving Lippi dismayed by both the result and the performance, swiftly announcing his departure."I don't want to talk about this game," he told a news conference."A team should give everything on the pitch. The tactics of the head coach should be carried out. If the player is afraid of losing the game, then there is no fighting spirit, desire, guts."It is my responsibility, the head coach's responsibility – although we defeated Guam and the Maldives. But the team we played against today is better, more coordinated and more organised than us. "My annual salary is very high, and I am fully responsible for this loss. Now I declare that I have officially resigned."Veteran coach Lippi, who guided Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, had only been appointed China boss for a second time in May.Lippi was coach from October 2016 to January 2019, before returning when replacement Fabio Cannavaro – his World Cup-winning captain – promptly left. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos