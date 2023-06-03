Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club

I have to take a difficult decision -- I have decided to embark on a new direction in search of a new project where I can achieve new goals,” Asensio said in a video he published on social media.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 18:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Asensio in action for Real Madrid.
File Photo: Asensio in action for Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Asensio in action for Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio confirmed his exit from the club at the end of the season with a letter on social media on Saturday.

“I address you with a lump in my throat and a heart full of mixed feelings. It’s hard to put into words everything I’m feeling right now, but I think it’s necessary to do so to close this chapter of my life to the degree it deserves,” Asensio wrote on Twitter.

“From a very young age, when I was just taking my first steps in soccer, I was fond of wearing wearing this glorious white T-shirt. Real Madrid became my passion, my dream and my highest goal. And thanks to the trust placed in me by the club, I have had the privilege of making that dream come true during these wonderful years.”

The Spain international did not confirm his next destination but has reports have linked him to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old winger signed from Real Mallorca in 2014, spending a season on loan at Espanyol before making his Madrid debut in August 2016.

ALSO READ
Navas returns to Spain squad for Nations League final four

Asensio won La Liga and the Champions League three times each with Madrid, as well as the Copa del Rey this season for the first time, scoring 61 goals in 285 appearances.

The forward offered an explosive impact from the bench but never managed to establish himself as a key starter for Los Blancos.

“I say goodbye to Real Madrid with deep gratitude and a heart full of love. It has been an honor and a privilege to wear this shirt, to defend these colors and to be part of the rich history of this legendary club, taking part in these 7 years of one of the stages most glorious of this club. Thank you, dear Madrid fans, for all your unconditional support. We will meet again,” he added.

(with inputs from AFP)

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Marco Asensio

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 4-4 GBR; Game moves to Penalty Shootout - FIH Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. What’s the 151-year FA Cup tradition that will be broken with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the FA Cup: History, the magic and the records
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Lineups out; Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Lineups out; Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Wolfsburg LIVE score, UWCL final: Lineups OUT, Putellas on bench; Kick-off at 7:30pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Match in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players
    Reuters
  5. Sivasakthi not back until September, Suresh out for ‘not following instructions’: India Coach Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 4-4 GBR; Game moves to Penalty Shootout - FIH Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. What’s the 151-year FA Cup tradition that will be broken with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the FA Cup: History, the magic and the records
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live updates: Lineups out; Streaming details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment