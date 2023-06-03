Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club

Published : Jun 03, 2023 18:25 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio confirmed his exit from the club at the end of the season with a letter on social media on Saturday.

“I address you with a lump in my throat and a heart full of mixed feelings. It’s hard to put into words everything I’m feeling right now, but I think it’s necessary to do so to close this chapter of my life to the degree it deserves,” Asensio wrote on Twitter.

“From a very young age, when I was just taking my first steps in soccer, I was fond of wearing wearing this glorious white T-shirt. Real Madrid became my passion, my dream and my highest goal. And thanks to the trust placed in me by the club, I have had the privilege of making that dream come true during these wonderful years.”

The Spain international did not confirm his next destination but has reports have linked him to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old winger signed from Real Mallorca in 2014, spending a season on loan at Espanyol before making his Madrid debut in August 2016.

Asensio won La Liga and the Champions League three times each with Madrid, as well as the Copa del Rey this season for the first time, scoring 61 goals in 285 appearances.

The forward offered an explosive impact from the bench but never managed to establish himself as a key starter for Los Blancos.

“I say goodbye to Real Madrid with deep gratitude and a heart full of love. It has been an honor and a privilege to wear this shirt, to defend these colors and to be part of the rich history of this legendary club, taking part in these 7 years of one of the stages most glorious of this club. Thank you, dear Madrid fans, for all your unconditional support. We will meet again,” he added.

(with inputs from AFP)