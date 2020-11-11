Hungary coach Rossi, Sweden coach Anderrson test positive for COVID-19

Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi tested positive for COVID-19, while the coach of Sweden's men's national football team Janne Andersson has also tested positive on Wednesday.

Rossi was separated from the team in quarantine a day before its crucial Euro 2020 playoff match against Iceland.

“After several negative tests Marco Rossi's latest test showed a positive result,” the Hungarian Football Federation MLSZ said on Twitter. “He was immediately separated from the players and the staff.”

The MLSZ said further information would be available at the team's evening news conference.

Hungary had allowed domestic and international matches to be played in front of fans, unlike other European countries, at a one-third capacity until Wednesday.

However, the government imposed new rules that precludes spectators from attending matches due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Teams and sporting associations including MLSZ have said they did their best to limit the spread of the virus, although the pandemic has decimated several top-league teams already.

By beating Bulgaria last month, Hungary became one of the last eight teams to compete for the four remaining spots for the European Championships, which were postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

-Swedish national team soccer coach tests positive for COVID-19-

The Swedish Football Association said Anderrson tested positive only hours before his side was due to take on neighbouring Denmark

“Janne is feeling well under the circumstances (and) will remain in isolation at home,” Swedish team doctor Anders Valentin said in a statement.

The Football Association said Andersson had been self-isolating since the end of last week after a close family member tested positive for the virus that has surged once again across the country in recent weeks.

Sweden is scheduled to play a friendly match away against Denmark on Wednesday evening.