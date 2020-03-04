Manchester United won't rush Rashford return, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will not rush Marcus Rashford back from injury.

Rashford has been out since mid-January due to a back injury and there has been some confusion over how long he will be absent.

Initially it was thought Rashford could return in March, then it was suggested he may miss the remainder of the season and Euro 2020.

Further scans at the end of February were "quite positive", leading to new reports claiming Rashford might return for the closing stages of the Premier League season, undoubtedly providing United a major boost if it is still fighting for Champions League qualification.

Solskjaer is erring on the side of caution, however, and is adamant United will not throw him back into first-team football too soon.

"As [with] any player, he wants to be fit as quickly as possible and play as soon as possible," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"If that means playing in April, if he'll be fit for us towards the end of the season, fantastic. If it takes longer, it takes longer.

"We just have to be sensible with it because we're going to have Marcus playing here for many, many years.

"The scans were encouraging. He's now working in the gym and in the pool, and he's moving around better. He's in and around the place.

"It's like how long is a piece of rope [in terms of a return date]? It's difficult."