Football

Rashford return to training gives Manchester United welcome boost

The Manchester United forward who has scored 28 goals this season could return for United’s Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla on Thursday.

AFP
MANCHESTER 19 April, 2023 17:15 IST
Marcus Rashford going off the pitch after sustaining an injury earlier in April.

Marcus Rashford going off the pitch after sustaining an injury earlier in April. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marcus Rashford has returned to training for Manchester United, giving the club a major boost ahead of the second leg of its Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla on Thursday.

The England international, who has scored a career-high 28 goals this season, suffered a groin strain in a 2-0 win over Everton on April 8.

United said last week that Rashford would likely be absent for a “few games” but he could make a timely return in Spain, with Erik ten Hag’s men in the hunt for a treble of cup competitions.

The tie is finely balanced at 2-2 after two late own goals conceded by United in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer also took part in training on Wednesday to ease the Red Devils’ injury crisis.

First-choice centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are unavailable after picking up injuries in the first leg.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended, while Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho also remain sidelined by injury.

United, which lifted the League Cup earlier this season to end a six-year trophy drought, faces Brighton on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinals.

