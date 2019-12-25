Football Football Mario Mandzukic leaves Juventus to join Qatar's Al-Duhail After falling out of favour at Juventus following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, forward Mario Mandzukic has moved to Qatar. Rob Lancaster 25 December, 2019 08:27 IST Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has decided to move to Qatar to continue his career. - Getty Images Rob Lancaster 25 December, 2019 08:27 IST Al-Duhail has confirmed the signing of Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.The Croatia international won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia on three occasions during a hugely successful four-and-a-half-year spell in Turin.However, Mandzukic was deemed surplus to requirements by Juve boss Maurizio Sarri this season, failing to make an appearance for the first team as he was left out of their squad for the Champions League. The Croatian Mandzukic Professional In AlDuhail Ranks https://t.co/Vs5IyiRhGK pic.twitter.com/3zglsOzZ3g— نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) December 24, 2019 Previously linked with Manchester United, the 33-year-old has decided to move to Qatar to continue his career.While Juventus did not immediately announce his departure, Al-Duhail tweeted a picture of the player signing his contract. Details of his deal were not disclosed.Mandzukic was pivotal in Croatia's impressive run to the World Cup final last year, scoring three times during the tournament in Russia.Prior to joining Juventus, the forward had stints in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, as well as a season at Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos