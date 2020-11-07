Marseille finds relief in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg win

Olympique de Marseille moved up to fourth in the Ligue 1 standings when a second-half strike by substitute Morgan Sanson earned the side a 1-0 win at Racing Strasbourg on Friday.

Sanson's half-volley in the 72nd minute put Marseille on 18 points from nine games, bringing some comfort to the Provence club after it slumped to a record 12th consecutive Champions League defeat with a 3-0 loss to Porto on Tuesday.

In a dull game, Strasbourg had a clear chance just before the hour but Anthony Caci's fierce strike struck the bar.

Strasbourg remains second-bottom on six points from 10 games, while Marseille is unbeaten in 13 away games in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain, which hosts Stade Rennes on Saturday, leads on 21 points, two points ahead of Lille, which was the only French club to bag points in Europe this week when it won 3-0 at AC Milan in their Europa League group stage match on Thursday.