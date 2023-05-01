Football

Marseille scores twice in three minutes to beat Auxerre 2-1

Goals from Cengiz Under in the 74th minute and Alexis Sanchez in the 76th cancelled out Auxerre’s first-half lead.

Reuters
MARSEILLE 01 May, 2023 10:57 IST
Marseille’s Cengiz Under, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring.

Marseille’s Cengiz Under, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole

Olympique de Marseille struck twice in three minutes in the second half to come from a goal down and beat AJ Auxerre 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, tightening their hold on second place.

Marseille is now on 70 points, four ahead of Lens which has a game in hand. They face each other next week. Paris St Germain is in top spot on 75.

The host got off to a strong start and Sead Kolasinac went close to putting them in front with a glancing header in the 11th minute but the ball flew narrowly wide.

Vitinha, who had six shots on goal by the 22nd minute, went close on two occasions with Marseille having boxed Auxerre in their own half.

The visitor, however, stunned the home crowd when it scored against the run of play with a thundering Birama Toure volley in the 32nd minute.

Marseille left its comeback late with Under firing into the top corner after it had missed several more scoring chances and Sanchez completing its fightback with a shot from a tight angle.

