Marseille defender Sead Kolasinac was burgled at the weekend when he was playing in the French Cup win over Rennes, sources told AFP on Monday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina left-back Kolasinac, 29, played the full 90 minutes on Friday’s last 32 victory over Rennes as his child and partner were at their home in the town of Cassis.

“It’s left its mark on the family,” a source said.

The time of the incident was not made public and there was no indication of whether the burglars were armed or not.

Kolasinac joined the French club from Arsenal in 2022 after more than four seasons in north London.