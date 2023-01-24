Football

French Cup: Marseille defender Kolasinac burgled during win against Rennes

Bosnia and Herzegovina left-back Kolasinac, 29, played the full 90 minutes on Friday’s last 32 victory over Rennes as his child and partner were at their home in the town of Cassis.

AFP
Marseille 24 January, 2023 12:01 IST
Marseille Sead Kolasinac celebrates after winning the French Cup round of 32 match against Rennais at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on January 20, 2023.

Marseille Sead Kolasinac celebrates after winning the French Cup round of 32 match against Rennais at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on January 20, 2023.

Marseille defender Sead Kolasinac was burgled at the weekend when he was playing in the French Cup win over Rennes, sources told AFP on Monday.

“It’s left its mark on the family,” a source said.

The time of the incident was not made public and there was no indication of whether the burglars were armed or not.

Kolasinac joined the French club from Arsenal in 2022 after more than four seasons in north London.

