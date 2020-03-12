Football Football Martial, Lingard and Dalot doubts for Man Utd clash with LASK Manchester United's trio, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot, could miss Thursday's Europa League game with LASK due to injury concerns. Joe Wright 12 March, 2020 05:00 IST Manchester United's Anthony Martial sat out the training session on Wednesday. - Getty Images Joe Wright 12 March, 2020 05:00 IST Manchester United could be without Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg with LASK. The trio sat out training on Wednesday prior to the Red Devils' flight to Austria for a match that will be held behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.ALSO READ| Coronavirus impact on sports: Asia XI vs World XI postponed, SAI closes Bengaluru centre However, United said none of the players were definitely ruled out of the travelling squad. Defender Phil Jones could feature at Linzer Stadion, having resumed training following recent fitness problems. Kieran O'Hara, who is on loan at Burton Albion from United, trained with his fellow goalkeepers as he serves a six-match ban for allegedly biting Peterborough United's Sammie Szmodics in a League One match. Long-term absentees Lee Grant, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain out of action. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos