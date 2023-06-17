Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, hangs up his Sky mic

Veteran English football commentator Martin Tyler is hanging up his  Sky Sports microphone after more than 30 years of bringing the Premier League to living rooms across the country.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 17:50 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tributes have flooded in from those Tyler commentated on and worked alongside.
Tributes have flooded in from those Tyler commentated on and worked alongside. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tributes have flooded in from those Tyler commentated on and worked alongside. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran English football commentator Martin Tyler is hanging up his  Sky Sports microphone after more than 30 years of bringing the Premier League to living rooms across the country.

The 77-year-old has described thousands of matches throughout his career, across the Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments.

ALSO READ
Euro 2024 qualifier: Southgate and Alexander-Arnold delighted with midfield switch

His “Aguero-o-o-o!!” description of Sergio Aguero’s title-winning goal for Manchester City on the final day of the 2011-12 season remains one of his most memorable moments.

“Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years,” Gary Hughes,  Sky Sports’ director of football said on Saturday.

“’The Voice’ will always be synonymous with the Premier League and  Sky Sports. When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler.”

Tyler’s Sky career spanned the history of the Premier League that was launched in 1992, having come through the ranks at ITV for whom he was part of the 1978 World Cup broadcasting team.

ALSO READ
Spain players trumping fatigue as they look to win Nations League

He led ITV’s commentary team at the 1982 World Cup and 1984 European Championships and also covered the 1986 World Cup before signing for British Satellite Broadcasting’s Sports Channel in 1990, before its merger with Sky.

“In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League,” Tyler said.

Tributes have flooded in from those Tyler commentated on and worked alongside.

“Martin is one of the all-time legends of the commentary box,” former Liverpool defender and now Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher said on Twitter. “Aguerooooo is one of the most iconic commentary lines in the history of the game!”

Sky Sports said Tyler would leave the organisation before the start of the new season. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, hangs up his Sky mic
    Reuters
  2. Tiafoe beats Fucsovics in Stuttgart Open to reach maiden grass final
    AP
  3. UFC: Jared Cannonier - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 78/3 (31 overs) at Lunch; Stokes removes Smith in second over
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag pair reaches Indonesia Open final; Prannoy exits
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, hangs up his Sky mic
    Reuters
  2. Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach
    Reuters
  3. Brazil’s older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo
    Reuters
  4. Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Atletico Mineiro
    Reuters
  5. Monchi leaves Sevilla to become Aston Villa’s President of Football Operations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Martin Tyler, the voice of Premier League, hangs up his Sky mic
    Reuters
  2. Tiafoe beats Fucsovics in Stuttgart Open to reach maiden grass final
    AP
  3. UFC: Jared Cannonier - Profile, stats, form guide, recent results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 78/3 (31 overs) at Lunch; Stokes removes Smith in second over
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag pair reaches Indonesia Open final; Prannoy exits
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment