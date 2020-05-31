Transfer Rumours: Barca pushes ahead for Martinez, Liverpool renews Dembele interest

Barcelona is continuing its push for Lautaro Martinez, while Liverpool has renewed its interest in Ousmane Dembele.

Martinez, 22, has been linked with a move to Barcelona, although just whether the La Liga giant can get a deal done has been questioned.

Inter has insisted the only way Martinez will leave is by his €111million release clause being paid. That has seemingly not put Barca off.

The La Liga club remains firm in its intention to sign Martinez despite Inter wanting his release clause paid, as per Marca.

Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games this season when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Transfer round-up

- Linked with a move for Dembele previously, Liverpool could target the Barcelona attacker again. The Premier League leader will consider a move for Dembele if it fails to land RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, claims Mundo Deportivo.

- Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. However, Sport reports the defender is set to renew with Madrid.

- Kai Havertz continues to attract plenty of interest. But Marca says the Bayer Leverkusen star will have to wait for Real Madrid, who it reports has been in advanced negotiations for the attacker. Havertz is also said to be wanted by Bayern Munich.

- Will Miralem Pjanic get to Barcelona? With the Juventus midfielder linked with a switch to Camp Nou, Sport and Tuttosport report the Serie A giant has asked for 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati to be included in a deal. Arthur has also been linked to Juventus.

- David Luiz could be set for an Arsenal exit. The defender will have to take a huge pay cut to secure a return to Benfica if Arsenal opt against triggering a one-year extension to his deal, reports the Mirror.