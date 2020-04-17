Football Football Mascherano hopes Neymar returns to Barcelona Javier Mascherano wants to see Neymar reunite with Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Sacha Pisani 17 April, 2020 09:37 IST Neymar swapped Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 but the Brazilian superstar has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou comeback. - AFP Sacha Pisani 17 April, 2020 09:37 IST Former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano hopes Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar returns to the La Liga champion to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.Neymar swapped Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 but the Brazilian superstar has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou comeback.The 28-year-old forward spent four years at Barca, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League among other honours.RELATED| Xavi backs Neymar to return to Barcelona Mascherano was team-mates with Neymar when Barca claimed the 2014-15 Champions League trophy via a 3-1 win over Juventus in Berlin and the ex-Argentina captain reflected on that successful night at Olympiastadion."The other day, I watched the final in Berlin again and what the three up front created was impressive, Neymar, Suarez and Messi," Mascherano told RAC1."Each of them had a position in the team, the pressure after losing the ball and control.RELATED| Neymar is Lionel Messi's 'natural replacement' at Barcelona "They added a lethal edge to our play. I hope Ney returns to Barcelona and they play together. It would be so nice for the club and the fans." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos