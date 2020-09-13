Football Football Greenwood admits to 'poor judgement' after balloon incident Mason Greenwood has apologised after a video emerged online which shows him inhaling gas from a balloon. Reuters 13 September, 2020 17:23 IST British media reported that the video showing Mason Greenwood inhaling gas from a balloon was filmed several weeks ago and shared on social media. - Reuters Reuters 13 September, 2020 17:23 IST Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood apologised and admitted to showing poor judgement after a video emerged online which shows him inhaling gas from a balloon.British media reported that the video was filmed several weeks ago and shared on social media platform Snapchat.RELATED| Greenwood apologises for quarantine breach The 18-year-old Greenwood was sent home from the England squad in Iceland last week along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden for breaching COVID-19 protocols.“I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgement on my part,” Greenwood said in a statement issued by United.“I strongly urge others not to follow my example.“As an 18-year-old I am learning all the time, however, this week I have also learned that I will be judged to a higher standard because of my career as a footballer and I must respect that in future,” he added.RELATED| Lacazette balloon incident 'taken seriously' by Arsenal Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was investigated by his club this year following a similar incident and several Arsenal players were warned in December, 2018 for inhaling gas from balloons, believed to be nitrous oxide or laughing gas”. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos