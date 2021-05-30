Mason Mount relishing being 'best in the world' after Chelsea Champions League triumph

Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount was elated after helping his side beat Manchester City 1-0 to clinch its second UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday, revelling in being what he called the "best in the world".

Mount capped a fine season for Chelsea by providing the assist for Kai Havertz's first-half winner in the Estadio Do Dragao, as Chelsea's finished the campaign on the ultimate high.

City, who won a fifth English Premier League title in 10 years at a canter this season, never really looked like breaking Chelsea's resilience as Thomas Tuchel's side earned victory without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy having really been tested.



"I can't put it into words, it's impossible," Mount told BT Sport. "I've played in two (FA Cup) finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. The way that hurt... it's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea.

"To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams, we are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion. At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us."

Many experts thought Mount's days in the Chelsea first team were numbered when Tuchel took over, but he has been integral to the Blues' improvement under the German coach.

There could be more to come from Mount this season, too, with the 22-year-old part of Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for this year's European Championship.

"To be at this moment now going into the Euros... some of the boys from City will be meeting up with us and I know that will be hard," Mount added.



"I spoke to them, they deserved to be here."

Another player hoping to play a major role for England this year is full back Ben Chilwell, who will have done his chances of selection for England's opening Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on June 13 no harm with his display in the final.

"In the second half we fought for our lives to get to this moment, to have this feeling," he said. "This is what I came to Chelsea for. It's a dream come true.

"The key was to get tight and be aggressive. I was getting tired as the game went on but when the Champions League is up for grabs, you don't really tire.

"Everyone defended for their lives. We've won the Champions League so I wouldn't even care how we played."