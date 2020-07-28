Football

WATCH: Mount targets FA Cup success following top-four finish

With Chelsea earning a Champions League berth by finishing fourth in the Premier League, Mason Mount now has his eyes set on the FA Cup. 

28 July, 2020 14:26 IST
Mason Mount

Chelsea's Mason Mount scored seven goals and crafted six assists in the Premier League this season.   -  Getty Images

Mason Mount has enjoyed a fine season with Chelsea. The 21-year-old played 39 Premier League games and scored seven goals while crafting six assists.

With Chelsea having secured a place in next season's Champions League by virtue of finishing fourth in the Premier League, Mount now has his eyes set on the FA Cup. 

The Blues will have a chance to end their campaign with silverware when they clash with Arsenal in the FA Cup final on August 1.

Here are Mount's expectations going into the FA Cup final -

 

