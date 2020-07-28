Football Football WATCH: Mount targets FA Cup success following top-four finish With Chelsea earning a Champions League berth by finishing fourth in the Premier League, Mason Mount now has his eyes set on the FA Cup. Team Sportstar 28 July, 2020 14:26 IST Chelsea's Mason Mount scored seven goals and crafted six assists in the Premier League this season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 28 July, 2020 14:26 IST Mason Mount has enjoyed a fine season with Chelsea. The 21-year-old played 39 Premier League games and scored seven goals while crafting six assists. With Chelsea having secured a place in next season's Champions League by virtue of finishing fourth in the Premier League, Mount now has his eyes set on the FA Cup. The Blues will have a chance to end their campaign with silverware when they clash with Arsenal in the FA Cup final on August 1.Here are Mount's expectations going into the FA Cup final - Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos