Darmian strikes again as Inter beat Verona to close in on title

Matteo Darmian was Inter Milan’s unlikely saviour once again as the defender came off the bench to score in a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday that moved Antonio Conte’s side a step closer to the Serie A title.

The runaway league leader was heading for a third consecutive draw until the wing-back fired home in the 76th minute, his second winning goal of the month after striking against Cagliari on April 11.

READ: Juventus acted openly in Super League talks, says director Paratic

Inter moved on to 79 points, 13 clear of second-placed AC Milan with five games remaining, as it closes in on its first league title since 2010.

It was a fourth consecutive defeat for Verona, who are 10th with 41 points.