Football Football Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt tests positive for COVID-19 Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday. Reuters 09 January, 2021 08:43 IST Juve's Matthijs De Ligt - Getty Images Reuters 09 January, 2021 08:43 IST Juventus said on Friday that Netherlands defender Matthijs De Ligt has tested positive for COVID-19, the third player from the Serie A champion to test positive this week.Brazilian defender Alex Sandro returned a positive result on Monday, while winger Juan Cuadrado tested positive on Tuesday.RELATED: Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19 Juve defender Alex Sandro tests positive for COVID-19 "Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid 19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement," Juventus said in a statement.Juventus is fourth in the league standings with 30 points from 15 games. The club is due to host Sassuolo on Sunday.