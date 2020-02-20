Icardi to Juventus? PSG loanee's agent unsure

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara does not know if the Paris Saint-Germain loanee will remain in the French capital or return to parent club Inter amid links to Juventus.

Icardi is on loan at Ligue 1 champions PSG, which has the option to make the deal permanent for a fee in the region of €70million at the end of the season.

The Argentina international was unwanted by Antonio Conte's Inter heading into the 2019-20 campaign and his move to PSG has yielded 19 goals in all competitions.

Icardi, who has only scored twice in his past 12 appearances, has previously spoken of his willingness to stay at PSG but Nara said she is unsure what the future holds.

"Will Mauro go to Juventus? I really don't know," Nara told Chi magazine.

"I don't know if next season we will return to Milan or Paris. In football you never know.

"He will choose and we will follow him. It's difficult for you to argue because I know Mauro very well and I know exactly what he wants as a footballer and what makes him feel good as a man.

"I will follow him in his choices as wife and as his agent for extra security."

Icardi was an unused substitute as PSG lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 leader PSG and Icardi hosts 10th-placed Bordeaux in Paris on Sunday.