Mbappe and PSG train ahead of top-of-table clash against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain trained in the French capital on Friday, on the eve of a potentially title-deciding encounter with Lille at the Parc des Princes.

Both sides have 63 points from 30 games, with only PSG's superior goal difference separating them.

The champion will go into the game as the favourite though, on the back of its remarkable record against 'Les Dogues'.

In the last 21 meetings between the two sides, PSG has been beaten only once, with 16 wins and four draws.

Lille hasn't scored against PSG in four games, and as recently as 21st March, it was beaten 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Coupe de France, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.