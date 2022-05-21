Mbappe, Modric, Pogba: 10 players who could be available on free transfer

While its a common sighting to see big transfer fees commanded for star names, this will be the summer window for some players to move on free transfers.

Here are some of the footballers, who are set to be out of contracts with their clubs in June, unless they ink a fresh deal to continue.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappe, 23, is the biggest name, tipped for a move, in the summer transfer window. After five years at PSG, the prodigious French forward is set to look for a change in setting and is expected to join La Liga giant Real Madrid, which was vying for his signature last year.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

After having returned to Manchester United for a then world record transfer fee, Pogba is set to end his spell with the club for a second time. The 29-year-old French midfielder is touted to be the big name arrival at PSG, with the impending departure of Mbappe. Recent reports have suggested that Pogba could join crosstown rival Manchester City.

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

After a successful five-year stint at Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and the Club World Cup, Rudiger is set to leave England, with reports indicating Real Madrid as a possible new destination.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Bale, who had fallen foul of the Real Madrid faithful in recent years, is set to end his nine-year spell at Los Blancos. The 32-year-old forward, who has won four Champions Leagues with Real, could make a possible return to the Premier League in the summer.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala, who joined Juventus in 2015, has had a difficult last few years at the Turin club. The 28-year-old Argentine forward is linked with a move to La Liga clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele has struggled to justify his club record transfer to Barcelona in 2017 and is coming to the end of his contract in June. While Barcelona has renewed its interest in keeping him after an upturn in form of late, the French winger is also attracting the attention of PSG.

Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

The Ivorian has already completed his medical with Barcelona and is set to join the Catalan club on a four-year deal. Kessie has been a key figure at AC Milan and the 25-year-old midfielder will be a valuable addition to Xavi's rebuild at the club.

Divock Origi (Liverpool)

Although a bit-part player at the club, Origi is a cult figure at Liverpool after his exploits in the 2019 Champions League winning season and his goals in the Merseyside derbies against rival Everton. Manager Juergen Klopp confirmed that the 27-year-old striker is set to leave the club this summer, with AC Milan a possible destination.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Chelsea club captain Azpilicueta will complete 10 years at the club and has won everything that is possible to win with the London side. With instability surrounding the Blues, they are reportedly set to lose out on the 32-year-old Spanish defender to Barcelona.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

At 36, Modric is still the midfield lynchpain at Madrid and its difficult to imagine the club parting ways with the former Ballon d'Or winner this summer. Modric is likely to extend his contract with the side and possibly see out his career with the La Liga giant.

Other notable names

Juan Mata (Manchester United), Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Christian Eriksen (Brentford), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), Angel di Maria (PSG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)