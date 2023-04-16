Mbappe becomes all-time top scorer of PSG in Ligue 1 with goal against Lens

Kylian Mbappe reached another landmark as his first-half goal against Lens made him Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer in Ligue 1 history, with 139 goals.

Mbappe, who is just 24, surpassed Edinson Cavani’s tally of 138 goals with his strike against Lens- his 20th of the season.

Earlier in March, Mbappe scored his 201st goal against Nantes to become PSG’s leading goal-scorer in all competitions in the club’s history.

Mbappe surpassed Cavani’s tally in far fewer games. While the Uruguayan took 301 games to score his 200 goals, Mbappe needed just 247.