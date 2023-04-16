Football

Mbappe becomes all-time top scorer of PSG in Ligue 1 with goal against Lens

Kylian Mbappe reached another landmark as his first-half goal against Lens made him Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer in Ligue 1, with 139 goals.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 01:42 IST
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 01:42 IST
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Lens at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe reached another landmark as his first-half goal against Lens made him Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer in Ligue 1, with 139 goals.

Kylian Mbappe reached another landmark as his first-half goal against Lens made him Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer in Ligue 1 history, with 139 goals.

Also Read
PSG 3-1 Lens highlights, Ligue 1: Messi, Mbappe, Vitinha on target as Paris Saint-Germain goes nine points clear at the top

Mbappe, who is just 24, surpassed Edinson Cavani’s tally of 138 goals with his strike against Lens- his 20th of the season.

Earlier in March, Mbappe scored his 201st goal against Nantes to become PSG’s leading goal-scorer in all competitions in the club’s history.

Mbappe surpassed Cavani’s tally in far fewer games. While the Uruguayan took 301 games to score his 200 goals, Mbappe needed just 247.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us