Transfers Rumours: Liverpool to consider Mbappe if Mane joins Real Madrid

Liverpool is reportedly looking at Kylian Mbappe in case Sadio Mane moves to Real Madrid.

Mane has developed into one of the world's best players at Liverpool, leading to apparent interest from Madrid.

But the Premier League leader is considering a huge signing if the Senegal international does head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid is determined to sign Mane and Liverpool is looking at Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe as a replacement, according to The Sun. The report says Mane is not pushing for a move away from Anfield and the Reds are keen to see off Madrid.

Mbappe, 21, has been linked with Los Blancos previously, but perhaps Liverpool could land the France international.

ROUND-UP

- Staying at Madrid and the Daily Star reports Manchester United is facing a battle with Los Blancos for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who has been heavily rumoured to be destined for Old Trafford.

- It remains to be seen how Madrid can strengthen its attack this close season. Amid the Spanish club's links to Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, Bild claims the Norway international's opt-out clause at the Bundesliga club does not come into effect until 2022.

- Inter is already negotiating with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to Sport. It reports Barca is open to letting the Chile international leave and want to include him in a deal for Lautaro Martinez but Inter is refusing that as it stands.

- Staying at Camp Nou, Barcelona is ready to keep Ousmane Dembele, according to Marca. The attacker has been touted for a move away from the La Liga's champion but is seemingly attracting little interest due to his recent injury struggles.

- Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly being eyed by PSG and Barcelona, but Premier League clubs are also considering him. The Mirror reports Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking the Cameroon international.

- Out of contract at the end of the season, Dries Mertens appears likely to leave Napoli. CalcioMercato says Inter is keen to sign the Belgium forward.