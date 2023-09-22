MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iconic Rapinoe makes USA team farewell against South Africa

The 38-year-old striker has scored 63 goals in 202 appearances for the national team entering her farewell match at Chicago and has won the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups, along with the 2012 London Olympics.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 23:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Megan Rapinoe at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Megan Rapinoe at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Megan Rapinoe at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Megan Rapinoe, who championed social justice and fought for women’s equal pay in a 17-year international career, will play her final match for the United States on Sunday against South Africa.

The 38-year-old striker has scored 63 goals in 202 appearances for the national team entering her farewell match at Chicago, having helped the US win titles at the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups and the 2012 London Olympics.

“People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude,” Rapinoe said.

ALSO READ: Spain is removing the word ‘women’ from national team name to show ‘conceptual shift’

“It has been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years.”

An advocate for LGBTQ rights who has lent her voice to an array of US social justice issues, Rapinoe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour, by President Joe Biden last year.

Rapinoe, FIFA’s 2019 Women’s Player of the Year, also was among the leaders of the US women’s successful fight with US Soccer for equal pay and conditions with the men’s squad.

Rapinoe, who announced her plans to retire in July, will finish the National Women’s Soccer League season with her club team, OL Reign, which plans a tribute match to Rapinoe in its October 6 regular season home finale.

A ceremony to honour Rapinoe will be conducted before Sunday’s kickoff at Soldier Field in tribute to her 200th career cap, which came against Wales in July at San Jose, California.

ALSO READ: Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism

After her US debut, Rapinoe missed the 2007 and 2008 seasons due to injury but returned in 2009 and played in four Women’s World Cups, the last earlier this year at New Zealand and Australia, where she missed a penalty shot in a shootout loss to Sweden in the round of 16.

In 11 seasons with the Reign, Rapinoe helped the team reach the NWSL finals twice, losing to Kansas City in 2014 and 2015.

The Americans blanked South Africa 3-0 at Cincinnati on Thursday in the farewell match for long-time US midfielder Julie Ertz, a teammate of Rapinoe on the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup champion squads.

Related Topics

Megan Rapinoe /

USWNT

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iconic Rapinoe makes USA team farewell against South Africa
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. How can the Indian football team qualify for round of 16 at Asian Games 2023? Scenarios explained, potential opponents
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain is removing the word ‘women’ from national team name to show ‘conceptual shift’
    AP
  5. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Scorching conditions challenge riders at Buddh International Circuit ahead of grueling race weekend
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Iconic Rapinoe makes USA team farewell against South Africa
    AFP
  2. Spain is removing the word ‘women’ from national team name to show ‘conceptual shift’
    AP
  3. It will be tough for Manchester City to repeat treble this season: MCFC legend Nedum Onuoha
    Stan Rayan
  4. Arsenal captain Odegaard signs new five-year contract
    AFP
  5. Nagelsmann named head coach of Euro 2024 host Germany
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iconic Rapinoe makes USA team farewell against South Africa
    AFP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. How can the Indian football team qualify for round of 16 at Asian Games 2023? Scenarios explained, potential opponents
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain is removing the word ‘women’ from national team name to show ‘conceptual shift’
    AP
  5. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Scorching conditions challenge riders at Buddh International Circuit ahead of grueling race weekend
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment