Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach

Rapinoe is widely expected to be in the US squad for the Women’s World Cup as it looks to defend the title.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 12:39 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: United States women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on March 24, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: United States women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on March 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: United States women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe speaks during an event to mark Equal Pay Day in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on March 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

United States forward Megan Rapinoe is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks after she suffered a calf injury during last weekend’s national women’s football league (NWSL) match, OL Reign coach Laura Harvey said on Friday.

Rapinoe is widely expected to be in the US squad for the Women’s World Cup as it looks to defend the title. Fans were left worried when the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner hobbled off after seven minutes during OL Reign’s 2-1 win over the Kansas City Current.

ALSO READ
Brazil’s older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo

“She’s doing okay. It’s probably something that will last a couple of weeks but it’s not going to be a lengthy injury,” Harvey told reporters.

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to announce his 23-player squad imminently, with the World Cup kicking off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. It would mark Rapinoe’s fourth trip to the quadrennial tournament.

The Americans, who suffered a huge setback earlier this year when striker Mallory Swanson was ruled out of the finals with a knee injury, are aiming to win a record-extending fifth title, and third in a row.

Related Topics

Megan Rapinoe /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletes at Inter-State Championships struggle as Odisha reels under heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach
    Reuters
  3. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  4. Brazil’s older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo
    Reuters
  5. From the Archives: A saga of betterment - Leander Paes getting better with age
    G. Raghunath
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach
    Reuters
  2. Brazil’s older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo
    Reuters
  3. Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Atletico Mineiro
    Reuters
  4. Monchi leaves Sevilla to become Aston Villa’s President of Football Operations
    Reuters
  5. US captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss the World Cup with a foot injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletes at Inter-State Championships struggle as Odisha reels under heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Rapinoe expected to make swift comeback after calf injury, says OL Reign coach
    Reuters
  3. PHL 2023: Davinder Singh confident of Telugu Talons reaching finals despite initial ‘hiccups’
    Nigamanth P
  4. Brazil’s older players should step up while Ancelotti chase continues, says Danilo
    Reuters
  5. From the Archives: A saga of betterment - Leander Paes getting better with age
    G. Raghunath
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment