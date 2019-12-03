Meghalaya downs Arunachal to clinch Sub-Junior National Football Championship title

Meghalaya cruised to a 3-0 win over Arunachal Pradesh to lift the sub-junior National Football Championship 2019-20 title at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Samcharphrang Lato opened the scoring for Meghalaya in the 52nd minute before Samlang Rympei and Teibok Nongrum struck in added time to seal the win. This was Arunachal Pradesh's second consecutive runner-up finish after the side lost last year's final to Odisha.



Meghalaya started on the front foot and the side's captain Colinsalmon Lyngdoh looked lively upfront, often dropping deep, to help his side gain majority possession in the middle of the park and create more chances.

Arunachal, on the other hand, looked to counter through right-winger Damli Bomnyo, and had its first chance of the game when he cut in from the right and unleashed a left-footer. However, his shot whizzed past the near post.

Meghalaya could have gone ahead around the hour mark when Baniatyllilang Mawkhiew was played through on goal via an aerial through ball. The midfielder tried to outwit the keeper but Arunachal custodian Roshan Thapa got down well to save it.

Meghalaya stormed into the lead within seven minutes of the second half Lato made the most of a goalmouth melee.



Around the hour mark, Jacky Rapung had the perfect opportunity to put Arunachal back in the game as he latched onto a rebound inside the six-yard-box. However his shot lacked sting and failed to beat the Meghalaya goalkeeper Bapynsuklang Mawlong.



Arunachal would go on to rue that miss as Rympei and Nongrum scored two goals deep in added time to seal off the title win.