Meghalaya edges out Punjab to reach maiden Santosh Trophy final

Sheen Sohktung found the winner with a spectacular attempt in the injury time to help newcomer Meghalaya edge past former champion Punjab 2-1 and reach its maiden Santosh Trophy final.

Amitabha Das Sharma
RIYADH 01 March, 2023 20:54 IST
Meghalaya players celebrate after scoring a goal.

Meghalaya players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Sheen Sohktung found the winner with a spectacular attempt in injury-time to help newcomer Meghalaya edge past former champion Punjab 2-1 in the first semifinal of the 76th National championship for the Santosh Trophy, at the King Fahd International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Pre-match favourite Punjab took the lead early in the first-half through Parmjit Singh before Meghayala made the comeback and found the equaliser off Figo Syndai late in the same period. Sohktung’s heroics a couple of minutes before the final whistle ensured that Meghalaya made it to the first final in the 82-year-old history of the tournament.

Punjab enjoyed the initial exchanges and found the break in the 16th minute. Parmjit’s long-range grounder went home thanks to some shoddy defending by Meghalaya.

The Punjab midfielder’s shot from around 25 yards appeared a feeble attempt but found the Meghalaya net as the latter’s centre-back Wanboklang Lyngkhoi failed to connect as he went for the clearance in front of his goal.

Meghalaya regrouped quickly and took the attack back to the Punjab box and after a couple of failed attempts, found the equaliser off a set-piece situation in the 37th minute. Nikleson Bina nodded down an Allen Lyngdoh free-kick to set up Figo, who made no mistake with his finishing.

Meghalaya showed more initiative after the break and launched numerous offensives but did not find success with his efforts until the first minute of the injury-time when Sohktung made the most of an assist from Donald Diengdoh.

