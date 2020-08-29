Depay scores hat-trick as Lyon hammers Dijon 4-1

Memphis Depay scored a hat trick as Champions League semifinalist Lyon began its Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-1 home win against Dijon on Friday.

Lyon reached the last four of European football’s top club competition last week, losing 3-0 to eventual winner Bayern Munich.

Despite falling behind to forward Aurelien Scheidler’s opening goal after 14 minutes on Friday, Lyon took control against the visitor.

Depay equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th and then, after center half Wesley Lautoa scored an own-goal in the 45th, the Netherlands forward latched onto strike partner Karl Toko-Ekambi’s cross moments before the break.

Midway through the second half Depay added his second penalty of the night to complete his hat-trick and lead Lyon to a comfortable win.

Depay had missed nearly six months of last season due to a knee injury and now totals 57 goals in 139 games since joining Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017.