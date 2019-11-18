Depay calls for action after racist chants at Dutch match

Netherlands international Memphis Depay called upon UEFA to act after racist chants halted a Dutch second-division match on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a Dutch second-tier game between Excelsior Rotterdam and Den Bosch, with Excelsior winger Ahmad Mendes Moreira walking off the pitch after hearing racist chants from the stands.

The referee stopped the match, but the teams returned to complete the game.

READ: Van Dijk leaves Netherlands squad due to personal reasons

“I'm sick and tired to see these images over and over! When is it going to stop!!?,” Depay wrote on Twitter.

“@UEFA what we going to do? Specially with the upcoming @EURO2020.”

I’m sick and tired to see these images over and over! When is it going to stop!!? #SayNoToRacism @KNVB @OnsOranje @UEFA what we going to do? Specially with the upcoming @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DUt0y2h8IA — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) November 17, 2019

The Dutch football association insisted that its protocol had been correctly applied.

“We are still looking for the culprits,” it said in a statement.

Depay was in action for the Netherlands as they qualified for Euro 2020 on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast.