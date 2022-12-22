Football

Men and women to get equal pay in sports as US House passes landmark bill

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender.

AP
22 December, 2022 22:45 IST
22 December, 2022 22:45 IST
Earlier this year, the U. S. women (including Megan Rapnioe) signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

Earlier this year, the U. S. women (including Megan Rapnioe) signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money. | Photo Credit: AP

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender.

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.

The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Also Read
France minister demands wants FIFA probe after players’ insult following World Cup loss

The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the U.S. women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019.

Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the U.S. have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation.

But there remained inequities between the men’s and women’s soccer teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.

“By sending this legislation to the President, both houses have sent a clear message that this is the standard for all National Teams in all sports and it underscores the importance of working with our athletes to achieve equal pay including equalizing international prize money,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement announcing the bill’s passage.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us