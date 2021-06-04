Football Football Messi and Argentina team pay tribute to Diego Maradona Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the soccer great at the Unico Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero. AP BUENOS AIRES 04 June, 2021 08:52 IST Lionel Messi (C) along with Argentine Football Association officials during the unveiling of a Maradona statue outside Madre de Ciudades stadium. - AP AP BUENOS AIRES 04 June, 2021 08:52 IST Lionel Messi was among the Argentina players and coaches who paid tribute to Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Chile.Maradona died on November 25 in Buenos Aires after cardiac arrest. He was 60.Days later, Messi paid his respects by celebrating a goal for Barcelona with the shirt of Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, where the 1986 World Cup winner had also played. 10-man India loses 0-1 to Qatar in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier Argentina's last official match took place weeks before Maradona died.Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the soccer great at the Unico Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero.The statue depicts a defiant Maradona, hand on his waist and a ball at his feet. An inscription on it reads "Diego Maradona, 1960-2020” and a symbol representing infinity.Later players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona. Read more stories on Football For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.